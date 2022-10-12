CCPD working fatal crash at NPID and Agnes Street involving concrete pump truck

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — UPDATE (4:33 p.m.):

Corpus Christi Police Department Public Information senior officer Travis Pace said there is one death involved in the crash.

One of the vehicles was underneath a concrete pump truck.

Northbound 358 at the Agnes Street exit is currently closed.

Original story:

Officials are working a crash at the North Padre Island Drive and Highway 44 (Agnes Street), involving multiple vehicles.

There are no details on what caused the crash, or if there were any injuries.

Traffic is currently backed up and there is no word if any roads are closed.

A KRIS 6 News crew is at the scene awaiting details on the accident.

This is a developing story. Check back with KRIS 6 News for updates.

