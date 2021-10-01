First Baptist Church's new bell tower featured on Sunday

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The First Baptist Church on Ocean Drive will be celebrating a big event on Sunday.

The congregation will hold a ribbon cutting for the return of its iconic bell tower.

The original bell tower was built in 1976 and taken down in 2002 because of safety concerns.

In 2015, the church began raising funds to have the tower rebuilt. And in August the new bell tower was installed.

Sunday's ribbon-cutting ceremony begins at 3 p.m. and will be followed by a musical presentation featuring the new bell tower.

