Inaugural 'Low Sensory Day' aims to provide all-inclusive fun for families

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Choice Living Community is gearing up for its 'Low Sensory Day' at In the Game Funtrackers coming up on Saturday, October 15.

Low Sensory Day will include fun games, Zumba, yoga, and more interactive activities for children of all ages with disabilities from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

"Choice Living Community and In the Game Funtrackers are coming together to provide the Coastal Bend with its first 'Low Sensory Day' at one of Corpus Christi's family favorite fun parks," said organizers.

Organizers said they are busy making special preparations and accommodations for this all-inclusive event.

"Inclusion is important to us. Therefore we are adapting the park to fit your family by having a fun-filled day, by access to the interactive experiences, decreased volume levels, and small adjustments for less distraction," added organizers.

Wristbands are $25 and can be purchased at In The Game Funtrackers on the day of the event.

Choice Living Community is one of the few day habilitation centers in the Coastal Bend that continues to deliver innovative and individualized programs for adults with disabilities focusing on vocational, life, and social skills.

All proceeds from Saturday's event will go back to Choice Living Community, benefitting their facility, students, and staff.

For more information on Choice Living Community, visit their Facebook page. For more details on Low Sensory Day, visit the Facebook event page.

