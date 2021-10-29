Firefighters battle house fire on city's southside

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Southside homeowners called 911 when they saw a fire inside of a house.

The fire broke out inside a bedroom of a large home in the 5200 block of St. Andrews Drive in the Corpus Christi Country Club. It happened just after 9 p.m. Thursday.

When firefighters arrived, they saw flames and smoke inside of one of the bedrooms.

It took firefighters ten minutes to knock out the flames.

Neighbors told investigators the owners were not home at the time.

Investigators are currently in the home and trying to determine what sparked the fire.