Firefighters Association remembers 9/11 at local community fundraiser

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Firefighters Association held a fundraiser on Saturday to help raise money for the community.

The proceeds from the BBQ and raffle helped give back to the Relief and Outreach Fund, with 11 percent going back to the Corpus Christi community.

The event was a total success, and while they were there, the Firefighter Association took time to remember the lives lost during the attacks in New York on 9/11.

"We had guys from Corpus Christi that day go and work at Ground Zero, so it's very near to our heart, we made a promise that we would never forget, and we intend to hold that promise," said Johnny Stobbs, president of the Firefighters Association.

According to Stobbs, 343 firefighters lost their lives that day, so it is important as a firefighter to honor and remember them.