Fire heavily damages apartment complex in Portland

Posted at 10:28 AM, Sep 05, 2023
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX — A Portland apartment complex caught fire and left multiple families displaced Tuesday morning.

According to the Portland Fire Department, fire crews were dispatched to Land's End Apartments just after 4 a.m. in reference to a structure fire.

Several apartment units were engulfed in flames when emergency crews arrived. Emergency crews said the wind played a big part in the fire spreading so quickly.

There were no serious injuries reported, and several residents had to be evacuated. The Red Cross is assisting the residents at Land's End Apartments whose apartment was destroyed in the fire.

Fire crews said the fire is still under investigation.

