Fire crews responding to large fire south of Robstown

Multiple agencies from the area are responding to a fire south of Robstown.

According to the Nueces County Precinct Five Constable Facebook page, officials are closing off the intersections of County Road 81 at Farm-to-Market 2826 and County Road 30 at County Road 77, because of the fire.

Pct. 3 Nueces County Constable Jimmy Rivera said on social media that fire crews are currently evacuating houses in the area due to the high winds and spread of the fire. Officials are urging residents to avoid the area until the fire is contained.

This is a developing story. Check back with KRIS 6 News, for updates.

