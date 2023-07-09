Fire crews respond to vehicle fire on Waldon Rd

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX — Fire crews are working to extinguish a vehicle engulfed in flames at Bang's Corner Store at the intersection of Waldron Road and South Padre Island Drive.

Emergency crews were dispatched to the 10000 block of SPID for reports of a passenger vehicle that caught on fire Saturday night around 9:45 p.m.

According to Nueces County ESD 2, motorists should avoid the area as a large plume of smoke can be seen in the area.

There have been no injuries reported, however, no other details are available and officials will continue to investigate the blaze.

