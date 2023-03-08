Watch Now
Fire crews respond to early morning house fire on Camargo Dr.

Posted at 7:44 AM, Mar 08, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-08 08:44:33-05

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Fire Department is looking into the cause of an early morning house fire.

Firefighters said the blaze started just before 4:30 a.m. at a house on Camargo Drive, near Saratoga Boulevard and Ayers Street.

Investigators said the fire started outside the home and spread to the attic and a bedroom.

One person was inside the home at the time but managed to get out safely without injury.

The Red Cross will now provide assistance to the family whose home was damaged Wednesday morning.

