Fire crews investigating overnight blaze at Sunrise Mall

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi Fire Department put out a fire early this morning at Sunrise Mall on the 5800 block of S.P.I.D.

Firefighters said they were dispatched to Sunrise Mall for reports of smoke in the area around 2:30 a.m.

"We found it to be a trash fire in one of the water features they had on the first floor," said Battalion Chief Billy Belyeu.

Investigators said they believe the fire was sparked by someone who got inside the mall through holes in boarded-up parts of the building.

Nearby businesses were not affected, according to the Battalion Chief.

"So right now, crews put it out, and it's becoming basically a massive ventilation event. We're trying to get all the smoke out of the mall," said Belyeu.

There were no reports of any injuries, and the fire is still under investigation.

