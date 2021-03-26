Fire breaks out on 7th and Booty

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A fire has broken out on 7th and Booty. The fire department is on the scene, and currently having trouble getting it under control.

Officers were dispatched to the 1500 block of 7th street to respond to a structure fire. Once on the scene they saw a residential structure completely engulfed in flames.

The house was not occupied. Officers are still looking in records to find out who owns the house.

There are no reported injuries thus far. The fire also did not seem to have spread elsewhere, and has been extinguished successfully.

*This story will be updated as more information is made available.