Menu

Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Fire breaks out on 7th and Booty

Posted at 11:26 PM, Mar 25, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-26 02:39:07-04

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A fire has broken out on 7th and Booty. The fire department is on the scene, and currently having trouble getting it under control.

Officers were dispatched to the 1500 block of 7th street to respond to a structure fire. Once on the scene they saw a residential structure completely engulfed in flames.

The house was not occupied. Officers are still looking in records to find out who owns the house.

There are no reported injuries thus far. The fire also did not seem to have spread elsewhere, and has been extinguished successfully.

*This story will be updated as more information is made available.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Safely Back to School

State of Education