Final two Robstown mayor candidates now facing a December run off

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — On Tuesday the City of Robstown held their city elections.

Incumbent Gilbert Gomez faced challenges against David "Petey" Martinez along with Victor Orona Junior.

Martinez collected a total of 46% of votes, and Gomez 42%.

Since neither Gomez or Martinez reached 50% threshold for victory they will both now face each other in a runoff December 9th.

"That is what a democracy is so we will have to continue working hard trying to get the message to the people on what we are trying to do and what we are trying to accomplish," Gomez said.

"I am hoping not but if there is, here I am again asking for people to vote for me," Martinez said.

