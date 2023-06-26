Fight between several men leads to shooting at La Armada Apartment Complex; no arrests made

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX — One man is in a local hospital after being shot Sunday evening near Ayers Street on the city's westside.

Corpus Christi Police Officers were dispatched to the 1400 block of Southgate around 7:42 p.m. in reference to a shooting with injuries on Sunday, June 25, 2023.

"Officers arrived and located an adult male gunshot victim and provided medical aid to the victim until medics arrived. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment for non-life-threatening injuries," stated CCPD Senior Officer Antonio Contreras.

According to investigators, a large fight between several men resulted in one male being shot. Detectives said no suspects were arrested at the time of the incident, and the investigation is still ongoing.

"This was not a random act, and the individuals were known to each other," added CCPD.

