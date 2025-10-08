Feel the Love: Local family receives free HVAC installation

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A local business is spreading cool comfort and kindness across the Coastal Bend.

Total Assurance A/C & Heating, a Lennox Premier Dealer, joined forces with the national “Feel the Love” program to install a brand-new HVAC system for a deserving family in Corpus Christi — completely free of charge.

The Feel the Love program, launched by Lennox in 2009, honors people who give back to their communities — including veterans, teachers, and first responders — by providing them with new, energy-efficient heating and cooling systems.

“We are providing a whole new system, a whole new duct work, hoping that we can keep them cool as far as if their AC was pushing the way it should’ve before. It definitely will now and it’s going to be more energy efficient,” said Chris Marroquin, Operations Manager for Total Assurance A/C & Heating.

Since its launch, the Feel the Love initiative has helped more than 2,700 families across the U.S. and Canada. And Total Assurance A/C & Heating says they plan to make this annual giveaway a new tradition in the Coastal Bend.

