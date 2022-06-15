Federal jury delivers guilty verdict for Alice mailman for distributing THC products

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A federal jury in Corpus Christi convicted a 30-year-old Alice man for conspiring to distribute products containing marijuana through the mail.

U.S. Attorney Jennifer B. Lowery said a jury deliberated for more than two hours before convicting Rudolph Balboa on three counts of conspiring to use a communication facility to distribute THC products.

"At trial, the jury heard testimony from law enforcement that Balboa abused his position as a mailman to make illicit deliveries of narcotics between August 2019 and January 2020. Balboa carried out the scheme with the help of two co-conspirators, both of whom testified against Balboa at trial," said federal officials.

The jury also heard testimony from postal inspectors and special agents who searched some of Balboa's packages and discovered THC products inside them.

"At trial, the defense attempted to convince the jury Balboa had no idea what was inside the packages. However, the jury viewed video evidence and heard Balboa had previously confessed to the scheme. They also viewed text messages from Balboa's cellphone confirming some of the deliveries," said federal officials.

The jury ultimately found Balboa guilty as charged, and U.S. District Judge Nelva Gonzales Ramos set the sentencing phase for Aug. 31.

According to officials, Balboa faces up to four years in federal prison and a possible $250,000 maximum fine.

Balboa has been permitted to remain on bond pending sentencing.

