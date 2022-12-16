Watch Now
Federal Judge pauses Biden's efforts to terminate 'Remain in Mexico' policy

Julio Cortez/AP
FILE - In this Friday, March 19, 2021, photo migrants are seen in custody at a U.S. Customs and Border Protection processing area under the Anzalduas International Bridge in Mission, Texas. The Biden administration is facing growing questions about why it wasn't more prepared for an influx of migrants at the southern border. The administration is scrambling to build up capacity to care for 14,000 young undocumented migrants now in federal custody — and more likely on the way. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Posted at 9:59 AM, Dec 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-16 10:59:12-05

A federal judge is pausing the Biden administration's effort To terminate the trump-era "remain in mexico" policy.

The so-called "Remain in Mexico" policy prevents migrants seeking asylum from waiting in the U.S. during that process.

The U.S. Supreme Court initially ruled President Joe Biden had the authority to get rid of it. But, it sent the case back to the lower court.
The judge ruled against the White House on a procedural level.

"Now the question is did they do it properly under the APA. There are notice provision, public comment provisions. There are specifically spelled out ways that you can enact policy under the Administrative Procedures Act,” Jennifer Rodgers, CNN Legal Analyst and Former Federal Prosecutor said.

This is all happening while Title 42 is scheduled to end next Wednesday. It largely bars asylum seeking at the southern border, citing public health.
Already, a senior border patrol official reports an influx in the El Paso sector.

19 GOP led states have asked an appeals court to keep Title 42 in place. They asked the panel to intervene no later than today.

