Feb 18 is the deadline to apply for mail-in ballot in March primaries

Posted at 3:48 PM, Feb 18, 2022
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Time is running out for you to submit a request for a mail-in ballot for the March 1st primary election.

If your application is not postmarked by today, February 18, you will not be able to get a mail-in ballot. Voters can also deliver their application by hand today to the County Clerk's office.

If you miss today's deadline, your application will be held for the general election in November.

Early voting for the March primaries is still underway and runs through February 25.

In Nueces County, we're averaging more than 1,000 people heading to the polls a day.

Since early voting started on Monday, over 6,100 people have cast their ballots, including more than 1,300 mail-in votes.

So far, nearly 3 percent of all registered voters in Nueces County have cast their ballot.

