FBI teaching students about cyber-safety through free Safe Online Surfing Challenge

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Federal Bureau of Investigation has released their free safe online surfing program for students and parents.

George Rios, the assistant principal at the School of Science and Technology, said that students need to be educated about social media.

"Technology definitely taken a big jump. It's something we use every day; you walk through classrooms every day and kids are on laptops,” Rios said. “They all have their own passwords and emails accounts; they play all types of learning activity games. You just never know who is trying to hack into the system."

The program focuses on teaching student about cyberbully and password safety while surfing the internet.

The game-style program allows students to answering choice and play matching games along the way based on the information that they learned during the course.

Christina Garza is a public relation representative for the FBI. She said that students need to know the importance of cybersecurity.

“And so we know that kind are just spending a lot of time online, and this is the FBI’s way of trying to teach them a little about cyber safety,” Garza said.

The program was created for third through eighth graders and covers topics like cyberbullying and social media.

After students completed all levels of the course, students will take a final exam to showcase their knowledge.

Ahrieon Francis is a parent of a student. She believes it's a great tool for students and parents to take part in.

“I think it is a good idea. Most of the kids learn things online, hands on, so for a kind that has not been exploited to it, I think it's a good thing," she said.

Rios said that he hopes this program will help students understand the benefit and safety of using social media.

"I don't think it's a bad idea at all,” Rios said. “I think it is something that can benefit the students, because we live in an age where students have a phone by second grade, third grade. Technology runs our world and it's good for them to start learning what's appropriate and not appropriate."

To access the program, click here.

