Fatal two-car crash in Kleberg County under investigation

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A fatal car crash inside the city limits of Ricardo claimed the life of two people on Tuesday night.

The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) is investigating the two-vehicle fatality crash that occurred on February 23, 2022, at approximately 7:00 p.m., on US 77 and County Road 2160.

Preliminary investigators say the driver of a Nissan Versa (driver and three passengers) was traveling eastbound on CR 2160 towards the intersection of US 77 and CR 2160.

"A Mercedes Benz (driver and one passenger) was traveling southbound on US 77. For unknown reasons, the driver of the Nissan failed to yield the right of way at the intersection, and the driver of the Mercedes struck the Nissan Versa on the driver's side door," said Sergeant Nathan Brandley in a release.

The female driver of the Nissan Versa, 16-year-old Jaeleah Galvan, and 35-year-old male passenger, Javier Galvan (both from Kingsville), were pronounced deceased at the scene of the crash.

A female and male passenger riding in the backseat of the Nissan were transported to Spohn Kleberg Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

According to investigators, a female driver and a female passenger in the Mercedes were also taken to Spohn Kleberg Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

DPS Troopers say they are further investigating the crash.

