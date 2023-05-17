Fatal crash on North Highway 281, near Alice under investigation

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX — The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a fatal crash that occurred on North Highway 281 and County Road 116 Tuesday night.

Law enforcement officials confirmed one person is dead; however, details of the accident are unknown at this time. Sgt. Guadalupe Casarez with the Department of Public Safety said the investigation is still underway.

Several law enforcement agencies responded to Tuesday night's crash, including Jim Wells County Sheriff's Department and the Alice Fire Department.

