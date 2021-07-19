Watch
Fatal accident reported near causeway heading from Flour Bluff

Posted at 8:35 PM, Jul 18, 2021
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A fatal accident has been reported on the 358 westbound access road near Paul Jones Ave.

According to Corpus Christi police, two vehicles were involved in the accident, and one vehicle hit the guardrail on the access road. Two males were sent to the hospital, one male was pronounced deceased, and one person is still at scene in unknown condition. The victim ages have not been provided at this time.

Police say all westbound lanes on HWY 358 will be closed from Flour Bluff to Ennis Joslin for their investigation.

More information will be provided as it becomes available.

