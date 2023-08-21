Farmers rushing to finish harvesting their cotton before weather conditions worsen

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Jeff Faske has been farming for over 25 years. He says as a native South Texan the weather here can come with many surprises and with this hot summer, he thought rain was not on his radar anytime soon.

"So many different stages in South Texas because of the lack of rain when we were planting and then we went from being too dry to all of a sudden we were too wet and guys had to plant two or three times to try to get their crops up,” Faske said.

This is why with the upcoming weather conditions farmers in Driscoll are trying their best to gather all the cotton possible.

"With the cotton being out here we are going to see a possible yield loss, possible grade losses staining with the cotton and cotton falling out," Faske said.

Faske said they're expecting rain, but not knowing exactly how much they could get puts their crop at risk.

Faske said rain on the cotton field is bad when harvesting, which is why they're rushing to collect what they can.

"This here with this cotton as open as it is, if we get the three inches of rain like they are talking about a lot of this cotton is going to be pulled down and pulled off the stem which at that point we won’t be able to harvest it,” Faske said.

Faske said as little as three inches of rain can damage the cotton to where it's impossible to harvest, his goal is to get all 225 acres finished before the storm.

"Mainly just finishing the harvest and getting our crop put what we have out there go ahead and get it get it rolled up like this and be done that is our biggest concern nobody wants to loose what they have worked all year for,” Faske said.

