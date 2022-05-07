Family tradition lives on thanks to Buc Days night parade.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — For many families in the Coastal Bend camping out before the parade is a tradition.

But for a woman and her family, the NavyArmy Night Parade is much more.

Maggie Hernandez and her family have been celebrating and camping out for 32 years.

"I remember coming when I was a young girl, I bring my girls, we're gonna continue it regardless," she said.

This year it is bittersweet because her mother passed away last year and she was a yearly attendee of the parade, rain or shine, Hernandez explained their annual tradition to KRIS 6.

"Actually two weeks before, we would start chalking, we would start taping, we would always have a skid-o-can early, so we do the whole n nine yards," Hernandez said.

Her mother is with her in spirit, Hernandez has some of her mother's ashes in a necklace and she will be at the parade this year.

The everlasting tradition continues to be alive, Saturday will be a fun memory for the family.