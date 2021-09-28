Family looks for Good Samaritan who helped boy during a seizure

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Shari King and her family are hoping to find the good samaritan who may have helped save her grandson on Sunday.

King took her family to Whitecap Beach. Her grandsons were anxious and sprinted into the water.

“I got a big headache when I’m in the cold water," Ethan Shives said, one of King's grandsons. "And then, I just got a big headache. I felt like I needed to sleep. So, I went in the car and I slept."

"We’d only been there two minutes," said King. "And she (her granddaughter) came out to the car and told me that he was acting weird and that something was wrong with him. And so, I open the truck up and he was flailing around his arms and legs and his head.”

Ethan was having his first seizure in three years. King said she was taken by surprise and overcome with fear. She pulled her 8-year-old grandson out of their truck to try and tend to him. King said there were several groups of onlookers at the beach.

“A lady next to us, she asked me if I wanted to call the paramedics and she called the paramedics and that’s when they came and started working on him,” said King.

After the paramedics were able to help Ethan, they told King he had to see a doctor right away for his fever.

They left without getting to thank the kind stranger.

“I think that’s very awesome that somebody would ask if you need help instead of just overlooking the situation," King said. "And she was a God send to me because without the paramedics there I don’t know what would’ve happened.”

“I think she was really nice,” said Ethan.

King said she was told that while the paramedics looked after Ethan, the good samaritan laid a towel down and began to pray for him.

“I think we all need to be doing that," said King. "I think the world’s needing more people like that, that’s good samaritans that’s going to step up and help people in need. If he was in the water having that seizure, I don’t know that the circumstances would’ve been good. I think that he could’ve died in the water having a seizure. I don’t know. So, I appreciate anytime anybody tries to help out like that because we all need to learn from people, how to be better at helping others.”

King has been using Facebook and word of mouth hoping to find this woman. King can be contacted on her Facebook page here.