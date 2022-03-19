Family fun Touch-a-Truck provides educational bonus

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — For a few hours on Saturday, sounds of horns and sirens filled the air outside of Whataburger Field.

The Junior League of Corpus Christi brought their event, Touch-a-Truck ,back for its fourth year.

Dozens of organizations and agencies came out to show off what they ride around in.

“The kids get to see trucks and stuff up close in a safe environment, where they’re not in the streets," Chandler Williams said, parent of a 3-year-old son. "They see them all the time drive by. They don’t actually get to see what they do.”

Bree Sanchez and Monique Vela are the co-chairs of the event. Sanchez said her favorite part is seeing the children's faces light up with excitement, crawling into the life size versions of their toys.

“They get to see these trucks," said Sanchez. "They get to get in them. They get to ask the questions and they get the answers from the people who operate these vehicles. So, their curiosity continues to grow.”

Some children said they admire certain cars because they hope that will one day they'll be working in those vehicles.

Parents and guardians have viewed the day as a great learning opportunity.

“Helps families and kids recognize different safe practices around these vehicles,” Williams said.

“I just think it’s a great learning experience and like I said, one that makes them feel comfortable with the vehicles on the road and takes away that fear,” Trish Panknin said while visiting the event with her grandnephew

Proceeds from the event go back to The Junior League to put on other free events, for the community, throughout the year.

