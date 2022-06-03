Family, friends gather at city prayer vigil for Ray HS students

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Ray High School is one of several schools holding graduation ceremonies today, but theirs will be with heavy hearts.

On Tuesday, two Ray High School seniors were killed in a roll-over wreck on Port Avenue near Whataburger Field.

Last night, the city held a prayer vigil for 18-year-olds, Marcello Saldua and Matthew Garcia, and the community came together to pay their respects.

A fellow Ray HS senior was comforted by the vigil and says today's graduation ceremony won't be the same without Marcello and Matthew.

"It's going to be hard especially without Matthew Garcia. He was sitting right behind me. He knew he was going to graduate. He worked hard for it too, and he was so excited for it. So, it's going to be hard on me, because he's not going to be there by me," said Alejandro Estrada, Ray High School graduating senior.

Two chairs will remain empty symbolizing the two seats for Marcello and Matthew.

Ray High's graduation is set for 2 p.m. at the American Bank Center.