Families opening their hearts and homes to Ukrainian refugees

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — With help from a nonprofit called "Welcome.US," families are opening their hearts and homes to Ukrainian refugees.

KRIS 6 News Sunrise anchor Sierra Pizarro spoke with its president, who says Americans are helping Ukrainians get away from the Russian invasion through sponsorship.

"As a sponsor, you are the first set of helping hands to get a Ukrainian here to the U.S. what it means is that you help them get settled into their new communities by being a guide, locating housing for them – might be a room in your house or an apartment," said President/COO of Welcome.US, Enya McMurray.

It takes at least $3,000 to sponsor each person. Elizabeth Langland, a Floridian who's helping two sisters and their kids, tells us about her experience.

"We immediately wanted to make sure the sisters and their children had a safe place to live after fleeing Ukraine, a place where the children could continue their education and the family was secure from threat," said a sponsor from Florida, Elizabeth Langland.

Langland spent three months sponsoring, and the children are now in school, and their mothers have jobs.

More than 150,000 Americans have applied to sponsor Ukrainian refugees.

Head over to Welcome.US for more information on sponsoring a family and to fill out an application online.