Families keep up with tradition by attending Easter Sunrise Passion Play

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Today, many families are gathering to celebrate the Easter holiday. To some, it signifies a reflection of the birth, life and death of Jesus Christ.

Hundreds packed out Cole Park Amphitheater Sunday morning for their 81st annual Easter Sunrise Passion Play. The play began in 1942, when people met at Cole Park to worship and sang the hymn "Christ the Lord is Risen Today."

In 1958, the service transformed into a production illustrating the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ.

This year, like many other, several families arrived as early as 5:30 a.m. to get a front seat to the action and see the sun while it's rising.

For James Mineau, his mother first brought him to the play years ago and now he's bringing his wife and daughter.

"This play is phenomenal. It's emotional, it’s exciting, it’s just awesome," Mineau said.

The actors said they only practiced twice, but their illustrations of the historical events precisely mimicked the reflection of the Bible.

Laura Wicker said the play connects her to a feeling of hope and love.

"I could really feel that sense of Him," Wicker said. "It's like the feeling of 'Wow, how would it be if you were actually still walking this earth.'"

During the sunrise play, families prayed together, sang traditional hymns and were touched by the spiritual and emotional representation within each scene.

Sierra Aguero and her family have been coming to see the passion play every year since she was a child, starring in the play as an angel.

“It feels very honorable to be here and experience it," Aguero said. "There’s so much passion and I am really glad we got to experience it and be here as a whole with our family.”

Now Sierra’s son is part of the play, taking on a family tradition of telling the story of their Lord.

As families reflect on the meaning behind the message and why they came to see the play this Easter, they said it served as a vivid reminder of the recognition of Christ, His love and passion for all people.

The Easter Sunrise Passion Play accepts donations for costumes and stage equipment. Also, if you’d like to be apart of next year's play, visit their Facebook or contact Debra Scott-Brown, the co-director.

