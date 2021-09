CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Wednesday is the first official day of fall, which means longer nights and cooler temperatures are ahead.

The autumnal equinox starts at 2:20 p.m.

That's when earth passes the solar equator.

Long summer days are officially done for the year.

Today, we'll have an almost equal amount of daylight and nighttime hours.

After today, daylight gets shorter and the nights become longer.

And up next, we'll have the spring equinox to look forward to.

That's on March 20.