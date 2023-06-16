Falfurrias PD, Texas Game Warden wrangle gator off Highway 281

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Falfurrias Police Department received an unusual call to assist in the "arrest" of a "criminal trespasser" near South Highway 281 on Friday morning.

An alligator spotted at a residence off the highway, Texas Parks and Wildlife officials confirmed to KRIS 6 News.

According to a Facebook post from Falfurrias PD, officers helped a Texas Game Warden capture the gator.

"Upon apprehension, the suspect attempted to evade and resist arrest," officials said in the post. "The trespasser was safely taken into custody."

Texas Parks and Wildlife officials told KRIS 6 News that the alligator has been relocated to a safe location.

For the latest local news updatesclick here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.