Falfurrias man sentenced to prison for illegal firearm possession

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A Falfurrias resident was ordered to federal prison for illegally possessing firearm, according to a release from the United States Attorney's Office Southern District of Texas.

U.S. District Judge Nelva Gonzales Ramos ordered 27-year-old Johnny Rey Garza Garza to serve almost six years in federal prison, followed by three years of supervised release.

On March 10, 2022, law enforcement received and responded to multiple calls reporting theft of a firearm and shots fired at two different residences, both involving Garza. They found a man with a wound to the right foot and left arm who identified Garza as the shooter and the person who stole his pickup truck.

The vehicle matching the description of the victim’s truck was then reported in an accident near Falfurrias.

Law enforcement arrived and saw Garza exit the truck with a handgun, causing him to flee. Authorities pursued and lost him but were able to use a drone to track his whereabouts, the release states

Garza attempted to shoot the drone but law enforcement was eventually able to capture him and take him into custody.

They were able to locate the firearm in a fresh dirt mound and identified it as the stolen weapon from earlier that evening.

Because Garza is a convicted felon, he was prohibited from possessing a firearm or ammunition. He pleaded guilty on April 26.

Garza will remain in custody pending transfer to a U.S. Bureau of Prisons facility.

