Falfurrias man sent to prison for firearm possession following 2022 police chase

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A Falfurrias man was sentenced to five years and six months in prison after he plead guilty to possession of a firearm as a felon, according to a release from the United States Attorney’s Office Southern District of Texas.

40-year-old Hector Hernandez plead guilty to his charges on Sept. 21, 2022.

Hernandez was arrested in June 2022 after he led police on a high speed chase following an attempted traffic stop.

The release states as Hernandez was driving, two of his tires were disabled, and he still continued to drive on the rims.

When the car finally came to a halt, police discovered two undocumented passengers in the car. They also discovered a gun that was reported stolen in Hernandez's waistband.

Hernandez will remain in custody until transferred to federal prison at a later date.

For the latest local news updates click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.