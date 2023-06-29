Extreme heat is affecting firework sales

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The excessive heat may be burning up people, animals, and cops, but it's putting a damper on fireworks sales.

“This is different for us,” Mark Morales said, store operator of Mr. W's Fireworks at 601 FM 2444 B.

"It's pretty hot this year. Last year was pretty hot, but I would say today tops it probably for the last four years," Nina Newton said, owner of Punisher Pyros.

With the heat South Texas is going through, Newton and Morales believe it could be the reason for a dud in sales.

“I think it does," said Newton. "I think people are a little bit more hesitant on purchasing the fireworks that go in the air or they are worried about causing a fire, which is common.”

“With the heat, it’s been a bit slow, but we’ve been getting decent waves. Maybe I'll have an hour or two of dead time, and then I'll get about three or four families coming in, checking out prices and buying some stuff,” said Morales.

He said there is a concern on the mind of those selling fireworks that, with the heat, the area may be more susceptible to fires.

That's why they advise customers to be aware of their surroundings while lighting the fuse.

“Wherever they’re popping, flat as possible, you don’t want to do it right next to a field or house. You don’t want to do that,” said Newton.

“Some of them when they’re done will cause a little flame at the end of the show," said Morales. "So, we always recommend putting a bottle of water to put it out, to make sure it doesn’t expand further.”

Morales adds that parents should always be handling the fireworks if their children are around.

A reminder, the City of Corpus Christi prohibits setting off fireworks in city limits.

Punisher Pyros is located at 1221 FM 43 in Corpus Christi and has a location in Refugio.

Mr. W Fireworks is has several locations throughout the area.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.