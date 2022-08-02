Extreme drought conditions could affect the foundation of homes

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Business is booming for foundation repair companies across the Coastal Bend, the drought is the main culprit for this, but you may wonder exactly why.

According to Dean Johnson, president, and inspector with eagle repair. the key is to water your foundation but with water restrictions that could be tricky.

"We live on a Victoria clay, and the shrinks and swells capability of the soil is enormous, it will shrink three or four inches and with enough water, it will raise two inches, so this soil is just constantly moving, so consistency is the secret," he said.

Charlie Garcia, owner of USA foundation repair agrees with Johnson, he says it is important that homeowners follow the water restrictions but also are able to water their homes when possible.

"You definitely need to take advantage of that, we need to be proactive in taking care of our homes and just by watering our foundation," Garcia said.

Corpus Christi is still under mandatory Stage 1 water restrictions, this means that you can only water between 6 p.m. and 10 a.m.

If at the end of the day you do need work on your foundation, these two companies can assess the situation.

"We just want to lift it a little bit, fix it cosmetically and live happily ever after and there will be a lifetime warranty on the work," Johnson said.

