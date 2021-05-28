Watch
Extended waits already starting on Port A ferry

Long waits already are being reported on the Port Aransas ferry as the Memorial Day weekend begins.
Posted at 12:02 PM, May 28, 2021
PORT ARANSAS, Texas — It's expected to be busy across the Coastal Bend throughout the Memorial Day weekend.

Those delays already are starting at the Port Aransas ferry, where waits of 30 minutes are taking place on the Port Aransas side and 45 minutes on the Harbor Island side as of late Friday morning.

If you are planning any trips across the Coastal Bend, please allow extra time to arrive at your locations and drive safely!

