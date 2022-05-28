Expert says communication is key with children not understanding tragic events.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Explaining Tuesday's deadly mass shooting to children might be difficult for parents across the country.

For Priscilla Rodriguez, a Corpus Christi mother, it was tough to get through it.

"As a parent, as a mom, it puts pressure on you because you have to guide your children through a world we're not sure of," She said.

Rodriguez is from Eagle Pass, not far from Uvalde, and she said that it hit close to home for her.

Her son Isamel said that they have been having drills at school in wake of the mass shooting that took 21 innocent lives.

"I got to school and I am thinking 'what if something happens to us, what if someone breaks into the school and are going around holding weapons against children?'" he said.

Remember to have these conversations with your children, always ask how they're doing.

Dr. Elena Mikalsen, chief of pediatric psychology at the children's hospital of San Antonio says it is important to pull your kids aside and ask them how they're doing.

"You know, there was this event, just give them brief amounts of information, then say 'do you have any questions about it, anything you want to talk about?' Just give them an opportunity," she said.

She added communication is key in the wake of a tragic event. And addressing any concern your child has can make a huge difference.