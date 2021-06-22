Expect Airline Rd. closure Tuesday-Thursday night

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The city of Corpus Christi will be fully closing Airline Rd. from SPID to McArdle Rd. starting Tuesday, June 22 through Thursday, June 24 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

The city says this closure will be used to complete the installation of two new waterlines and complete one more storm water lateral line.

Businesses in the area will still be able to be accessed. Drivers are encouraged to use detour routes and side roads to get to shopping centers. Watch for detour signs, be aware of work zones, and find alternative routes to bypass traffic.