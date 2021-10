CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Catholic Diocese of Corpus Christi announced on Tuesday that their executive director of Catholic Charities of Corpus Christi and the Mother Teresa Shelter died unexpectedly Monday morning.

Warren E. Phipps, Jr was the executive director of the organizations since March 2020.

"During his time with us, our agency has been blessed with his leadership and guidance," the organizations said in a joint statement.

Services and funeral arrangements are pending.