Exclusive Video: Robstown teen arrested in connection with 17-year-olds death

It's the aftermath of a fatal shooting that left a 17-year-old Caleb Martinez dead.

Two weeks ago, a 16-year-old Robstown boy along with another Corpus Christi teen, were detained and eventually released in connection with Martinez's death.

KRIS 6 has now received exclusive video of the Robstown teen's arrest. The teen's mother tells us she went out looking for evidence to help clear her sons name.

"I went from house to house and got witnesses and we went to Whataburger, you know, to clear my son, to place my son away from the murder," she said.

As the investigation into the Caleb Martinez murder continues, questions are still be raised about the two teens that were detained and ultimately released.

"Detectives have their process alright, and their leads and I believe they would have spoken to these children regardless as they were implicated originally soon, so we'll just let the investigation go and take its natural course and they are gonna do what they have to do to solve their crime," said Corpus Christi Police Chief Mike Markle.

"The only thing I needed was for them to come out and say 'hey you know these two kids we arrested have absolutely nothing to do with the case,'" said the teen's mom.

The mother of the teen that was detained tells us there is one thing that should be the focus of the case.

"Let's focus on bringing justice for Caleb, that's it, forget about the kids that were wrongfully accused," she told us.

The investigation into Caleb's murder continues.