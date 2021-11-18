EXCLUSIVE: Former CCPD officer opens up about a career cut short due to a drunk driver

Former police officer Michael Love spoke with KRIS6 News exclusively about the night he was severely injured and his long road to recovery. It's the first time he has opened up about the accident that ultimately ended his career and also claimed the life of his fellow brother in blue, Officer Allan McCollum in January of 2020.

Former CCPD Officer, Michael Love recalls that night vividly, "It was probably the worst night of a lot of peoples lives and for people who had to witness it and experience it.">

On January 31, 2020, then Corpus Christi Police Officer Michael Love was conducting a traffic stop along South Padre Island Drive, when officer Alan McCollum also arrived on the scene to assist. That's when a truck driven by Brandon Portillo, crashed into both of their patrol units.

The injuries Love sustain left him in critically injured, "I had broken four bones, I had a floating pelvis, my labrum, some of my disks were messed up and there was spinal fluid leakage from one or two of them."

Love also had both femurs crushed during the crash. Officers McCollum fell to his death at the Carroll Lane overpass. But it would be the weeks and months ahead that Love says, would test him physically and mentally. Ultimately leading to his decision to the leave the department he called home for four years.

According to Love, "It sucked honestly. It was something you plan for and plan the future of your family and what's going to happen and it all came crushing down that day.">

He says, his road to recovery has been a grueling one. Almost two years later, he still deals with pain daily and has trouble walking and sitting for long periods of time. He credits those closest to him for pushing forward even during his darkest moments.

"If I didn't have my wife and especially her and my kids, her family and my family, even the Corpus Christi hardcore scene and metal head dudes, those five things and some really close friends helped hold me together. If I had to go through it by myself, I probably wouldn't be here today."

Love, his wife Lauren and their two kids have since moved to Hawaii, to be closer to family. Although he's not doing the career he had once planned for, he says he's found peace again.

"That was the last place we were happy. And feeling trapped in our house and not being able to walk, having to roll around in a walker, you just feel trapped."

It's a change that's been good for his physically and mental health.

"It's helped immensely. Here and there we still have things we have deal with and work through just like any other family. Overall mentally it's been a way better change."

Brandon Portillo the man responsible for the crash was indicted on three charges including intoxication manslaughter causing the death of a peace officer and two counts of intoxication assault causing serious bodily injury to a peace officer.