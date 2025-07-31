Esperanza de Tejas hosts annual 'Back to School Bash'

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Esperanza de Tejas held its 5th annual Back to School Bash on Wednesday, July 20 at the Antonio E. Garcia Arts and Education center.

This is the 5th year the event takes place. It helps families with more than school supplies, they also provide essential items like toilet paper, formula, baby wipes, snack packs, shoes and more. Founder and CEO of Esperanza de Tejas Brianna Davis tells Kris 6 News the idea to provide more than school supplies began when a student once asked her for a bar of soap during one of these events.

Davis understands that times are tough for some families right now. That is why, at these events, she makes sure all families have what they need before school starts.

This is something neighbor Kristin Gutierrez is grateful for.

"I am actually a master's student, so finances are tight," Gutierrez said. "So it's really nice having help from these organizations to kind of bridge that gap."

Davis Hopes students go back to school with confident, and she hosts the Back to School Bash every year so that students and families know the entire community is rallying behind them.

