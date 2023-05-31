Watch Now
ERCOT promises to be more transparent with notifications system

ERCOT has a system that will help alert Texans on the condition of the state's grid.
Posted at 12:20 PM, May 31, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-31 13:52:44-04

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX — At a press conference, Pablo Vegas, the President, and CEO of the Electric Reliability Council of Texas, said they do not expect to send out many conservation notices this summer.

ERCOT will now have a tool called the Texas Advisory and Notification System (TXANS) that will keep residents up to date. They will also have the latest information on their social media platforms, through email, and through the TXANS website.

TXANS will serve as a resource to the public to follow ERCOT grid conditions, introduce the ERCOT Weather Watch, and inform the public on grid condition levels and of any public action needed.

To sign up, you can head to https://www.ercot.com/txans?utm_source=market&utm_medium=notice&utm_campaign=txans&utm_id=txans-launch

