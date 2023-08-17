ERCOT issues notice to conserve energy on Thursday 'due to extreme temperatures'

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Electric Reliability Council of Texas issued a notice to Texans to conserve energy on Thursday "due to extreme temperatures, forecasted high demand, and lower reserves."

"This Voluntary Conservation Notice is part of ERCOT’s Texas Advisory and Notification System (TXANS), alerting the public of grid conditions. ERCOT extended a Weather Watch through August 18 due to increased temperature, high demand, and the potential for lower reserves," a release from ERCOT states.

The release is requesting all Texans to "voluntarily reduce their electric use" between 3-8 p.m. on Thursday.

ERCOT officials are also requesting all government agencies (including city and county offices) to implement all programs to reduce energy use at their facilities.

Those seeking tips on how to reduce energy usage can find some here.

