Enjoy some egg-cellent family-fun with an 'Egg Hunt by the Bay'

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The City of Corpus Christi's Parks and Recreation Department is egg-cited to present egg-cellent family-fun with their first ever 'Egg Hunt by the Bay'.

The hoppy event will take place Saturday, April 9 from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. at The Water's Edge at 602 South Shoreline Blvd.

There will be free egg hunts, games and snack packs for the children while supplies last. There will also be food trucks and an appearance by the Easter Bunny.

Egg Hunt start times by age are provided below.

Ages 4 and under at 12:15 p.m.

Ages 5 to 8 at 12:45 p.m.

Ages 9 and up at 1:30 p.m.

For more information, you can call 361-826-3460.