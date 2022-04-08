Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Enjoy some egg-cellent family-fun with an 'Egg Hunt by the Bay'

10 tips to keep Easter special during coronavirus pandemic
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Susan Walsh/AP
In this Wednesday, April 8, 2020, photo Evelynn Rothenberg, 5, left, and her brother Jack Rothenberg, 6, right, color Easter eggs in their backyard in Glen Burnie, Md. The Rothenberg's used a video phone call in order to be connected with their grandmother who was unable to participate in their traditional Easter activities because of the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
10 tips to keep Easter special during coronavirus pandemic
Posted at 4:19 PM, Apr 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-08 17:19:50-04

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The City of Corpus Christi's Parks and Recreation Department is egg-cited to present egg-cellent family-fun with their first ever 'Egg Hunt by the Bay'.

The hoppy event will take place Saturday, April 9 from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. at The Water's Edge at 602 South Shoreline Blvd.

There will be free egg hunts, games and snack packs for the children while supplies last. There will also be food trucks and an appearance by the Easter Bunny.

Egg Hunt start times by age are provided below.

  • Ages 4 and under at 12:15 p.m.
  • Ages 5 to 8 at 12:45 p.m.
  • Ages 9 and up at 1:30 p.m.

For more information, you can call 361-826-3460.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Election Guide - Right Rail Promo Image

Your Guide to Elections