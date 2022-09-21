Emu-sing chase

Today was not a typical day of chasing loose cows, goats or horses for the San Patricio County deputies.

On Wednesday deputies were on the run to chase Elvira, an Emu, outside of Gregory.

Sheriff Oscar Rivera posted a picture on Facebook and it has many laughing in the comments.

Rivera said Elvira went into a lady's fenced yard at her back porch and stuck her head out on a lookout.

Deputies asked the property owner if they could hold little Elvira until the owner could pick her up.

But Elvira was determined to check out the area.

These animals typically stand up to 6 feet 2 inches in height.

Many of the comments state that this isn't the first time Elvira decides to roam the fields in Gregory.