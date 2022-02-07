Emergency crews working brush fire after truck drives off-road.

Multiple fire crews are working a scene on State Highway 361 and Access Road 3, at what officials said is a large brush fire.

Nueces County Emergency Services District #2 posted a video from the scene as crews are working to get it under control.

Nueces County ESD2 Fire Chief Dale Scott said a pickup truck drove off the road, which allegedly started the fire.

There are no additional details on if there were any injuries from the incident.

This a developing story. Check back with KRIS6 News, for updates.