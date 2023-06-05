Efrain Ozuna fulfills promise to father lost to Covid-19

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Graduation season is coming to a close, but graduation was extra special for Taft High School’s (THS) valedictorian.

Efrain Ozuna is a standout student-athlete who has just reached the pinnacle of high school academic excellence, valedictorian of THS.

“I also want to thank my incredible parents, Efrain and Jessica,” he said during his graduation speech.

What made that moment special for him is what he told KRIS 6 News back in 2021.

“Well, my parents always told me I was going to be number one in my class and I can do it. And, ever since my dad passed, it’s been a goal to be number one,” Ozuna said in a 2021 interview.

Ozuna's father, also named Efrain for "Big Ef," died from Covid 19 in July 2020.

"There are no words to describe how thankful I am for both (parents) of you," Ozuna said during his speech. "I'm so grateful for teaching me the power of leading an authentic life with genuine care, compassion, and love. I cannot express my appreciation enough for everything (you all) two have done to make me who I am today. Thank you from the bottom of my heart."

Ozuna then dedicated his 2021 football season to his father. Now, he dedicates everything to his father’s memory.

“Being number one is very special to me and always has been since my dad has passed away," Ozuna said. "He’s always told me I had a chance to be number one, and I've tried my best to make it here."

It’s also what drives him as an athlete. Helping the Taft Football team to a district title last season.

Then, leading the charge for a district title for the Greyhound Baseball squad.

Big Ef was heavily involved in the communities athletics, coaching many youth teams.

"My mother reminded me that the pain of loosing my father will always be present in our family, but to focus on the positive memories he left behind," Ozuna said during his speech. "Despite only having my dad in my life for 15 years, he gifted me with a lifetime of memories that I will always hold close to me."

And, if his father was still here, Ozuna expects he’d still be pushing him to get better…

“Oh he’d probably still be hating on me saying, aw you could’ve done better, but I know he would have been proud,” Ozuna said.

Now, Ozuna heads to Dominican University New York where he has signed on to play baseball.

Like his father would have wanted, education, pursuing a business management degree, will come first.

“Class of 2023, we did it," Ozuna said, closing out his speech.

