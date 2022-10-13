Educators Speak on Dyslexia Awareness Month

PORTLAND, TEXAS — Dyslexia is described as those who struggle with reading fluency, decoding words, and spelling, for many who have Dyslexia, it could be described as this.

Mandy Hardwick, a Dyslexia Teacher at W.C. Andrews Elementary explained to us how she defines Dyslexia.

"I like to describe dyslexia as a disorganized closet, and my kids get that, and when I tell them that we have all of this information in our head and we just don't know where to pull it from," Hardwick said.

She said that students just need a little help with organization.

"When we teach them how to organize their thoughts, everything kind of comes together," Hardwick said.

Identifying Dyslexia earlier has been made easier throughout the years, and educators like Keri Novak at Gregory Portland ISD said we have Texas and House Bill 3 to thank for that.

"We monitor and collect data on all of our elementary campuses so that we are able to earlier identify students that may be at risk for Dyslexia."

Gregory Portland ISD has a total of 4,933 students, and about 10 percent of them have Dyslexia.

Lacy Brown said it was a sigh of relief when she found out her son was Dyslexic.

"It's a little bit nerve-wracking cause you want them to do their best, but he has those tools now because he was tested and is in this class he is given the told to read and communicate better," she said.

Educators say it is important to make their students feel like anything is possible and their dreams are obtainable.

