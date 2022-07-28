Edroy residents complain of strong odor, taste in water

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Residents are complaining that their water has a stench and bad taste to it. Raul Cavazos said he began noticing the strong odor several days ago.

"Like sewage, sulfur, or swimming pool chemicals, it's never a comfortable medium," said Cavazos.

Cavazos is worried about the elderly in the community.

"They don't have the money to have water purification systems or live off of bottled water and this water is not safe to drink," said Cavazos.

Cavazos' daughter, Serenity, has two children and is concerned about the effects this water can have on them.

"I have a four month old daughter and an almost three year old son and I can't give baths to them without them," said Cavazos. "My son says it stinks and my daughter she has like a smell coming off of her every time I giver her a bath with that water."

San Patricio Municipal Utilities District #1 leaders are aware that some customers are experiencing water with a different odor. According to to the water board president, Jacob Berdan, board members and employees are working to ensure they are addressing the situation.

"Testing, flushing or any type of adjustments that need to be done with the coordinator and making sure that the community has quality water," said Berdan.

Berdan adds, the board meets once a month and encourages the community to attend in an effort to find solutions.