Easter bunny spotted around town on motorcycle with pup by his side

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A local man and his dog are dressing up as the Easter bunny, driving around town in a motorcycle all to spread love and smiles.

Rusell Homeyer says his seven-year-old pitbull "Baby Girl" enjoys going on motorcycle rides, so he took the opportunity to spread the Easter spirit by dressing up as the Easter bunny and taking Baby Girl with him on his motorcycle.

"I hold up the glasses and ask her if she wants to go for a ride and she's right there… people have had a tremendous response to this, I mean everybody from kids to adults everybody enjoys it so much so many people honk, wave cameras, it makes people happy," said Homeyer.

Even though he has been offered money for pictures he does not want to charge. For him, smiles are payment.

He plans on riding around with Baby Girl at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, and will be handing out Easter eggs to children.